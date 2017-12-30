Dr. David Schenk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schenk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Schenk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Schenk, MD is a Pulmonologist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Schenk works at
Locations
1
Sleepcare Consultants PA7940 Floyd Curl Dr Ste 260, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 692-0934
2
Colon & Rectal Surgical Associates of San Antonio P.A.10007 Huebner Rd Ste 402, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 692-0361
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He concerned, attentive and is genuinely concerned on all problems I was facing
About Dr. David Schenk, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1255336061
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schenk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schenk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schenk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Schenk works at
Dr. Schenk has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) and Sleep Study, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schenk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Schenk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schenk.
