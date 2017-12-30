Overview

Dr. David Schenk, MD is a Pulmonologist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Schenk works at South Texas Renal Care Group in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) and Sleep Study along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.