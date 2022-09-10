See All Psychiatrists in Sarasota, FL
Dr. David Scheiderer, MD

Psychiatry
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Scheiderer, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Med and Public Health Columbus Oh.

Dr. Scheiderer works at Integrative Psychiatry in Sarasota, FL with other offices in Roanoke, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Integrative Psychiatry
    3392 Magic Oak Ln, Sarasota, FL 34232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 385-7863
  2. 2
    David J Scheiderer MD
    1328 2nd St Sw, Roanoke, VA 24016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 342-2844

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Memory Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Memory Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Neurotransmitter Testing  Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 10, 2022
    I have been with Dr Scheiderer for many years and would not see anyone else .He accepted me in to his practice and handles his patients with the utmost skill. I appreciate his confidence and compassion . Thank you
    Deborah Garrett — Sep 10, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Scheiderer, MD
    About Dr. David Scheiderer, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1699978221
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Virginia School Of Med
    • Ohio State University College Of Med and Public Health Columbus Oh
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Scheiderer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scheiderer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Scheiderer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scheiderer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Scheiderer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scheiderer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scheiderer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scheiderer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

