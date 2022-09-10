Dr. David Scheiderer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scheiderer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Scheiderer, MD
Overview
Dr. David Scheiderer, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Med and Public Health Columbus Oh.
Dr. Scheiderer works at
Locations
-
1
Integrative Psychiatry3392 Magic Oak Ln, Sarasota, FL 34232 Directions (800) 385-7863
-
2
David J Scheiderer MD1328 2nd St Sw, Roanoke, VA 24016 Directions (540) 342-2844
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scheiderer?
I have been with Dr Scheiderer for many years and would not see anyone else .He accepted me in to his practice and handles his patients with the utmost skill. I appreciate his confidence and compassion . Thank you
About Dr. David Scheiderer, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1699978221
Education & Certifications
- University Of Virginia School Of Med
- Ohio State University College Of Med and Public Health Columbus Oh
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scheiderer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scheiderer accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scheiderer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scheiderer works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Scheiderer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scheiderer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scheiderer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scheiderer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.