Dr. Scheer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Scheer, MD
Overview
Dr. David Scheer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fishkill, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
- 1 29 Elm St Ste 204, Fishkill, NY 12524 Directions (845) 896-9249
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing Dr. Scheer for over 20 years and have always received excellent care.
About Dr. David Scheer, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English, French
- 1801989074
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
