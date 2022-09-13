Overview

Dr. David Schechter, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Richmond Hill, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Schechter works at Dr. David Schechter MD FACC in Richmond Hill, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dizziness, Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary and Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.