Dr. David Schechter, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. David Schechter, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Schechter, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Richmond Hill, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Dr. Schechter works at
Locations
David Schechter MD PC8611 Lefferts Blvd Ste 3A, Richmond Hill, NY 11418 Directions (718) 316-6800
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Ratings & Reviews
I hated doctor’s till visiting Dr Schechter. Very professional, takes his time with patients and explains in detail the different options available for their health benefit. Will highly recommended him to others. Office staff can use some extra training in organizing and customer service.
About Dr. David Schechter, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Haitian Creole, Hebrew, Russian, Spanish and Yiddish
- 1790706117
Education & Certifications
- University Pittsburgh/Presby University
- Hadassah University Hospital
- University Of Connecticut Internal Medicine Internship
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
- QUEENS COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schechter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schechter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schechter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schechter works at
Dr. Schechter has seen patients for Dizziness, Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary and Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schechter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schechter speaks Haitian Creole, Hebrew, Russian, Spanish and Yiddish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Schechter. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schechter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schechter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schechter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.