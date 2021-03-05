Overview

Dr. David Schaer, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Schaer works at Cardiology Associates of New Brunswick in East Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

