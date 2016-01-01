Dr. David Scandinaro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scandinaro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Scandinaro, MD
Overview
Dr. David Scandinaro, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Worthington, OH. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS.
Dr. Scandinaro works at
Locations
Joni Krzycki Phd LLC500 W Wilson Bridge Rd Ste 240, Worthington, OH 43085 Directions (614) 885-3707
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Scandinaro, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1740309392
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scandinaro has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scandinaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Scandinaro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scandinaro.
