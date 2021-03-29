See All Ophthalmologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. David Scales, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Scales, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences.

Dr. Scales works at Retina/Uveitis Consulttx PA in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Endophthalmitis, Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Iridocyclitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Retina and Uveitis Consultants of Texas PA
    9623 Huebner Rd Ste 101, San Antonio, TX 78240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 615-6565

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Endophthalmitis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Iridocyclitis
Endophthalmitis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Iridocyclitis

Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Atrophy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Brawny Scleritis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Episcleritis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Flashes Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Harada's Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iritis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Optic Atrophy Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Panuveitis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Removal of Intraocular Foreign Body Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Scleritis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Detachment Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 29, 2021
    I have been seeing Dr. Skales since 2019 and am extremely happy with him and his staff. My eyes are doing much, much better and if I have a flare-up, he always gives me the best treatment.
    Veronica Torres — Mar 29, 2021
    About Dr. David Scales, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 41 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1164412029
    Education & Certifications

    Ohio St U
    Wilford Hall USAF MC
    Malcolm Grow Medical Center
    Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
    Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Scales, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Scales has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Scales works at Retina/Uveitis Consulttx PA in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Scales’s profile.

    Dr. Scales has seen patients for Endophthalmitis, Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Iridocyclitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scales on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Scales. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scales.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

