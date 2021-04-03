Overview

Dr. David Saypol, MD is an Urology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackettstown Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Saypol works at Center For Psychiatry in Morristown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.