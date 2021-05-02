Dr. David Sayah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sayah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Sayah, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.
Southern California Orthopedic Institute - in Alliance with UCLA Health436 N Bedford Dr Ste 202, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 385-0000MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday2:00pm - 5:00pmThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
A truly caring and amazingly talented surgeon. Listens to the patient and cares about specific concerns, needs, etc. I trust Dr Sayah 1000% and wouldn’t go to anyone else for any major medical procedure. It is rare to discover both a brilliant physician and a genuinely caring human being with a kind and gracious bedside manner. He is one in a million and I’m so thankful I was referred to him. He sets the bar incredibly high and more physicians should take a page from his book as to how things should be done.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1992878060
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Sayah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sayah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
