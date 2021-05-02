See All Plastic Surgeons in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. David Sayah, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (52)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Sayah, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Sayah works at Southern California Orthopedic Institute - in Alliance with UCLA Health in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southern California Orthopedic Institute - in Alliance with UCLA Health
    436 N Bedford Dr Ste 202, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 385-0000
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    2:00pm - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Lesion

Treatment frequency



Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Sayah, MD
    About Dr. David Sayah, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1992878060
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Sayah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sayah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sayah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sayah accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Sayah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sayah works at Southern California Orthopedic Institute - in Alliance with UCLA Health in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Sayah’s profile.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Sayah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sayah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sayah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sayah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

