Overview

Dr. David Sax, MD is a Dermatologist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Manatee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Sax works at University Park Dermatology in Sarasota, FL with other offices in Gibsonton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Keloid Scar and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.