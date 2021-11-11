Overview

Dr. David Sawyer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Cape Fear Valley - Bladen County Hospital, Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.



Dr. Sawyer works at Novant Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Wilmington Main in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.