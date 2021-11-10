Dr. David Sawcer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sawcer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Sawcer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Sawcer, MD is a Dermatologist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BIRMINGHAM / THE MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC.
They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Skin Discoloration and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1500 San Pablo St Ste 2000, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 442-8500
- 2 1450 San Pablo St Ste 2000, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (800) 872-2273
- 3 625 S Fair Oaks Ave, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 568-1622
Hospital Affiliations
- Keck Hospital of USC
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sawcer has been my dermatologist for 10 years, during which time he has performed many mole checks, some laser procedures, and frozen off plenty of nasty little bits. He's an excellent physician, very knowledgeable, and very trustworthy. I recommend him highly.
About Dr. David Sawcer, MD
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1760578397
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BIRMINGHAM / THE MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sawcer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sawcer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sawcer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sawcer has seen patients for Dermatitis, Skin Discoloration and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sawcer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Sawcer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sawcer.
