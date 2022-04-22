See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Rancho Mirage, CA
Dr. David Savin, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. David Savin, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (23)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. David Savin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.

Dr. Savin works at Eisenhower Radiation Oncology in Rancho Mirage, CA with other offices in Palm Springs, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Joint Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Neeraj Gupta, MD
Dr. Neeraj Gupta, MD
6 (31)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Eisenhower Medical Center
    39000 Bob Hope Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 568-2684
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Desert Orthopedics
    151 S Sunrise Way Ste 500, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 568-2684

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Eisenhower Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Joint Drainage

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Savin?

    Apr 22, 2022
    So far so good. Dr. Savin did my shoulder replacement three days ago and my pain has been minimal and I’m excited and ready to start PT. The staff at Eisenhower was absolutely amazing and made my very first surgery (at 66 years old) way less intimidating. I can’t imagine having had a better experience. Thank you all so much.
    Tim McInnis — Apr 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Savin, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Savin, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Savin to family and friends

    Dr. Savin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Savin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Savin, MD.

    About Dr. David Savin, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932498797
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rush University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UCLA
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Savin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Savin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Savin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Savin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Savin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Savin has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Joint Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Savin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Savin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Savin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Savin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Savin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Savin, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.