Dr. David Savage, MD
Dr. David Savage, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Saint Marks Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Lake Charles Memorial Hospital1701 Oak Park Blvd, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Directions (337) 494-3000
Orthopedic Associates of Central Texas5625 Eiger Rd Ste 175, Austin, TX 78735 Directions (512) 244-0766FridayClosedSaturdayClosed
South Office4310 James Casey St Ste 3C, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 326-2800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
South Austin3755 S Capital of Texas Hwy Ste 160, Austin, TX 78704 Directions (512) 439-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Saint Marks Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Savage is AMAZING ??. He did right hip replacement & i no longer had that horrific pain after surgery. Just had temporary pain from the surgery. Went through physical therapy through his office & recovered. I started walking normal again. Dr. Savage is a Godsend & has not only taken excellent care of me but other family members as well. ??
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1346259199
- Emory University School Of Med
- Emory University
- Baylor University
