Dr. Sato has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Sato, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Sato, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Sato works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Foothill Cardiologycalifornia201 S Buena Vista St Ste 100, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (626) 793-2885
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sato?
Dr. Sato is very thorough and explains everything. Also, double checked on medications and whether some were still necessary. His kindness and caring are always appreciated .
About Dr. David Sato, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1730272469
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sato accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sato works at
Dr. Sato has seen patients for Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sato on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sato speaks Armenian.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Sato. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sato.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sato, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sato appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.