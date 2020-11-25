Dr. David Sass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Sass, MD
Overview
Dr. David Sass, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Cape Town Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Jefferson GI Associates132 S 10th St Ste 450, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Jefferson GI Associates599 W State St Ste 200, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions
Jefferson GI Associates3998 Red Lion Rd Ste 240, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions
Jefferson GI Associates1095 Rydal Rd, Rydal, PA 19046 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Rarely will you meet a smarter more nurturing doctor. The GI docs at Abington Hospital speak VERY highly of him, and once you become his patient you will see why
About Dr. David Sass, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- University of Cape Town Faculty of Medicine
- Gastroenterology, Internal Medicine and Transplant Hepatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sass has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sass has seen patients for Cirrhosis, Viral Hepatitis and Hepatitis C, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sass on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
341 patients have reviewed Dr. Sass. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sass.
