Overview

Dr. David Sass, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Cape Town Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Sass works at Jefferson GI Associates in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Doylestown, PA and Rydal, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Cirrhosis, Viral Hepatitis and Hepatitis C along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

