Dr. David Sarraf, OD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Dr. David Sarraf, OD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Toronto, Fac Med and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Sarraf works at Jules Stein Eye Institute UCLA in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Retinal Dystrophy and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Sherwood J. Isenberg M.d. Inc.
    100 Stein Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 (310) 825-3090
    Quest Diagnostics
    200 Stein Plz Ds 1340, Los Angeles, CA 90095 (310) 794-5400

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Drusen
Retinal Dystrophy
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Drusen
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Retinal Dystrophy
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Progressive High Myopia
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Allergic Conjunctivitis
B-Scan Ultrasound
Blindness
Cataract
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chorioretinal Scars
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diplopia
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dry Eyes
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Floaters
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis
Keratitis
Macular Edema
Macular Hole
Nearsightedness
Ocular Hypertension
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Ischemia
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Retinoschisis
Senile Cataracts
Ultrasound, Eye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Vitreous Hemorrhage
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Astigmatism
Chalazion
Chorioretinitis
Corneal Diseases
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis
Endophthalmitis
Eye Test
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hyphema
  View other providers who treat Hyphema
Juvenile Macular Degeneration
Optic Neuritis
Presbyopia
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear
Stye
  View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Vitreoretinal Surgery
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    MultiPlan

    Mar 30, 2021
    the techs had done the basics, and after a one hour wait, Dr Sarraf saw me, explaining the nature of my eye condition, the degree of activity, the prognosis. AS a skilled health communicator myself, I thought he was a bit hurried. He did answer my questions.
    Ophthalmology
    33 years of experience
    English
    1477577591
    Jules Stein Eye Inst/UCLA Sch Med|Moorfields Eye Hosp
    UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
    Toronto Hosp/u Toronto
    University of Toronto, Fac Med
    Dr. David Sarraf, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarraf is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Sarraf has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sarraf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Sarraf works at Jules Stein Eye Institute UCLA in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Sarraf's profile.

    Dr. Sarraf has seen patients for Drusen, Retinal Dystrophy and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sarraf on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarraf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarraf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarraf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarraf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

