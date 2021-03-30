Overview

Dr. David Sarraf, OD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Toronto, Fac Med and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Sarraf works at Jules Stein Eye Institute UCLA in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Retinal Dystrophy and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.