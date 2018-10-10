Dr. David Sarcu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarcu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Sarcu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Sarcu, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Aurora, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Presence Mercy Medical Center and Rush Copley Medical Center.
Dr. Sarcu works at
Locations
Dreyer Medical Group Ltd1221 N Highland Ave, Aurora, IL 60506 Directions (630) 859-8700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Dreyer Medical Clinic2040 Ogden Ave Ste 401, Aurora, IL 60504 Directions (630) 585-7100
St Charles (formerly Vitality Med Spa)3310 W Main St # 600, St Charles, IL 60175 Directions (630) 859-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Presence Mercy Medical Center
- Rush Copley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a rhinoplasty on April 10, 2018. Dr. Sarcu explained very thoroughly what would be done and why. He visited me that night in the hospital to review how the surgery went. I had two cartilage grafts - one from the left ear and from a rib. The ear graft was the most painful but that lasted only a couple of days. Dr. Sarcu is a very personable, professional physician. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. David Sarcu, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1467740217
Education & Certifications
- Am Acad Facial Plas Surg
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sarcu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarcu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sarcu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarcu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarcu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarcu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarcu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.