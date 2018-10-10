Overview

Dr. David Sarcu, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Aurora, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Presence Mercy Medical Center and Rush Copley Medical Center.



Dr. Sarcu works at Advocate Health Care in Aurora, IL with other offices in St Charles, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.