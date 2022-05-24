See All Podiatrists in Lees Summit, MO
Dr. David Sapperstein, DPM

Podiatry
3 (14)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. David Sapperstein, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. 

Dr. Sapperstein works at Advanced Foot Care Center in Lees Summit, MO with other offices in Osage Beach, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Foot Care Center PC
    828 SW BLUE PKWY, Lees Summit, MO 64063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 525-2900
  2. 2
    4681 Osage Beach Pkwy Ste 13, Osage Beach, MO 65065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 348-3133

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.9
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(7)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. David Sapperstein, DPM

Specialties
  • Podiatry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1437262284
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. David Sapperstein, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sapperstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sapperstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sapperstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sapperstein has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sapperstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sapperstein. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sapperstein.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sapperstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sapperstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

