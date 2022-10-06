Dr. David Saperstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saperstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Saperstein, MD
Overview
Dr. David Saperstein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS.
Locations
Proliance Retina1229 Madison St Ste 1660, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 215-3850
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Saperstein is such a wonderful kind smart and considerate heart felt person. I have been seeing him for a couple years and he is always very calm and considerate as well as a good listener and provider. I am so glad to have him as a big part in my difficult journey with post eye surgery I trust him so much and I am able to be calm during the repetition of injections
About Dr. David Saperstein, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- Brockton Hosp-Boston U
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
Dr. Saperstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saperstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saperstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saperstein has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saperstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Saperstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saperstein.
