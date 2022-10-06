Overview

Dr. David Saperstein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS.



Dr. Saperstein works at Pacific Northwest Retina,PLLC in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.