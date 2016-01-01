Dr. David Sanford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Sanford, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Sanford, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX.
Dr. Sanford works at
Locations
Oncology Consultants - Cancer Center2130 W Holcombe Blvd Fl 10, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 347-4123
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Hermann Physician Network
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Provider Select, Inc.
- Texas True Choice
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Sanford, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Scott &amp;amp;amp; White Memorial Hospital|Scott and White Memorial Hospital
- Medical Oncology
