Overview

Dr. David Sandler, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Cleveland Area Hospital, Hillcrest Hospital Claremore, Hillcrest Hospital Pryor, Hillcrest Hospital South and Hillcrest Medical Center.



Dr. Sandler works at Oklahoma Heart Institute in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Arrhythmias along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.