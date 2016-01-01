Overview

Dr. David Sanders, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Wvu School Of Dentistry.



Dr. Sanders works at Sanders' Orthodontics in Morgantown, WV with other offices in Clarksburg, WV and Kingwood, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.