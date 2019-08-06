Dr. David Sandberg, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Sandberg, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Sandberg, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Sandberg works at
Locations
-
1
University Orthopedic Clinic501 19th St Ste 601, Knoxville, TN 37916 Directions (865) 523-5655
-
2
Parkwest Medical Center9352 Park West Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 523-5655
-
3
Women's Health Associates9330 Park West Blvd Ste 300, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 523-5655
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sandberg?
I broke my foot walking yes walking I curled it on the edge of my drive. Dr Sandberg did surgery and added a pin for proper healing... He has been a very great Dr. his bedside manners are as friendly as can be and his work was definitely considered to be s great job
About Dr. David Sandberg, DPM
- Podiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1336157239
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sandberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandberg accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sandberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sandberg works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandberg. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.