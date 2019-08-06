Overview

Dr. David Sandberg, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Sandberg works at University Orthopedic Clinic in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.