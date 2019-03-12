Overview

Dr. David Chan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Chan works at Northwell Health Physician Partners in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.