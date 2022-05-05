Overview

Dr. David Samuels, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Statesboro, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Emanuel Medical Center.



Dr. Samuels works at DPS Health And Wellness in Statesboro, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.