Dr. David Samuels, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Samuels, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Statesboro, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Emanuel Medical Center.
Dr. Samuels works at
Locations
DPS Health And Wellness19 Coach Lee Hill Blvd, Statesboro, GA 30458 Directions
DPS Health and Wellness204 S Main St, Statesboro, GA 30458 Directions (912) 662-6501
Hospital Affiliations
- Emanuel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Samuels?
Love the office, wonderful staff & doctors!!! (:
About Dr. David Samuels, DO
- Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1942333158
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent Catholic Med Ctr
- Atlantic City Medical Center
- KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Wilkes University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Samuels has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samuels accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samuels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Samuels has seen patients for Anxiety, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samuels on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Samuels. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samuels.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samuels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samuels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.