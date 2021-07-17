Dr. David Samimi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samimi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Samimi, MD
Overview
Dr. David Samimi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles.
Locations
Eyesthetica1513 S Grand Ave Ste 200, Los Angeles, CA 90015 Directions (213) 234-1000Monday7:45am - 4:30pmTuesday7:45am - 4:30pmWednesday7:45am - 4:30pmThursday7:45am - 4:30pmFriday7:45am - 4:30pm
Center for Facial Appearance PC2121 Wilshire Blvd Ste 301, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Directions (310) 453-1763
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Great medical office, wonderful and warm experience from start to finish. Appreciate Dr. Samimi taking time to go over the diagnosis clearly and offer treatment options. Highly recommended.
About Dr. David Samimi, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Anne Bates Leach Eye Hospital
- University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Samimi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samimi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samimi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Samimi has seen patients for Eyelid Disorders, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Blocked Tear Duct, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samimi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Samimi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samimi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samimi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samimi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.