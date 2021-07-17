See All Ophthalmologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. David Samimi, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (23)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Samimi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles.

Dr. Samimi works at Los Angeles Center for Women's Health in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Blocked Tear Duct along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Eyesthetica
    1513 S Grand Ave Ste 200, Los Angeles, CA 90015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 234-1000
    Monday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Center for Facial Appearance PC
    2121 Wilshire Blvd Ste 301, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 453-1763

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Eyelid Disorders
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Blocked Tear Duct
Eyelid Disorders
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Blocked Tear Duct

Treatment frequency



Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 17, 2021
    Great medical office, wonderful and warm experience from start to finish. Appreciate Dr. Samimi taking time to go over the diagnosis clearly and offer treatment options. Highly recommended.
    — Jul 17, 2021
    About Dr. David Samimi, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1306044102
    Education & Certifications

    • Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
    • Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Anne Bates Leach Eye Hospital
    • University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Samimi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samimi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Samimi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Samimi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Samimi has seen patients for Eyelid Disorders, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Blocked Tear Duct, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samimi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Samimi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samimi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samimi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samimi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

