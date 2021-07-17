Overview

Dr. David Samimi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles.



Dr. Samimi works at Los Angeles Center for Women's Health in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Disorders, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Blocked Tear Duct along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.