Dr. David Samenuk, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Medford, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, MelroseWakefield Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Samenuk works at Miracle Ear in Medford, MA with other offices in Lawrence, MA, Stoneham, MA, Melrose, MA and Westford, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.