Dr. David Samadi, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. David Samadi, MD
Overview
Dr. David Samadi, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Samadi works at
Locations
David B Samadi MD PC485 Madison Ave Fl 21, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 241-8779
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Samadi?
Dr.SAMADI has created a mobile, highly professional team with respect to patients and love of life!
About Dr. David Samadi, MD
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French, Hebrew, Persian and Spanish
- 1184631509
Education & Certifications
- Memoria Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Albert Einstein College Of Medicine-Montefiore Medical Cen
- Montefiore Med Center
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Samadi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samadi accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Samadi works at
Dr. Samadi has seen patients for Prostate Cancer, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samadi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Samadi speaks Arabic, French, Hebrew, Persian and Spanish.
92 patients have reviewed Dr. Samadi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samadi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.