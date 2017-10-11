Dr. Salz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Salz, MD
Overview
Dr. David Salz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ.
Locations
The Eye Specialists745 US Highway 202/206 Ste 301, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Directions (908) 231-1110
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr David Salz is not only an amazing young practitioner but also an intuitive caring and responsible provider. I was able to schedule an appointment quickly and he and his staff were very thorough in walking me through my Issue, the possible solutions and what to expect. Dr Salz took time with me and never seemed rushed which is often common with current medical treatment. I highly recommend.
About Dr. David Salz, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1760700355
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salz has seen patients for Blindness and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Salz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salz.
