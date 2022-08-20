See All Ophthalmologists in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. David Salvay, MD

Cataract Surgery
4.5 (60)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
Overview

Dr. David Salvay, MD is a Cataract Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Cataract Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Salvay works at Aesthetic Eye Care Institute in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    David Wirta, M.D. & Associates
    520 Superior Ave Ste 235, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 650-1863
    Salvay Vision
    1501 Superior Ave Ste 315, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 520-7970
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 12:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Trichiasis
Stye
Chorioretinitis
Trichiasis
Stye
Chorioretinitis

Trichiasis
Stye
  View other providers who treat Stye
Chorioretinitis
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Blepharitis
Blocked Tear Duct
Cataract
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Drusen
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Farsightedness
Floaters
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Ocular Hypertension
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Presbyopia
Progressive High Myopia
Pterygium
Senile Cataracts
Tear Duct Disorders
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Anisocoria
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Astigmatism
Autoimmune Diseases
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Bell's Palsy
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Corneal Ulcer
Diabetic Eye Disease
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diplopia
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Ectropion of Eyelid
Endophthalmitis
Esotropia
Exotropia
Eye Cancer
Eye Trauma
Eyelid Spasm
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Graves' Disease
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis
Hypertropia
Iridocyclitis
Keratitis
Lazy Eye
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Degeneration
Macular Edema
Macular Hole
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Nystagmus
Optic Neuritis
Paralytic Strabismus
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
Pinguecula
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic
Retina Diseases
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Ischemia
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinal Telangiectasia
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Scatter Laser Treatment
Sjögren's Syndrome
Strabismus
Thyroid Disease
Ulcer
  View other providers who treat Ulcer
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vascular Disease
Visual Field Defects
Visual Migraine
Vitreous Hemorrhage
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Greater Newport Physicians
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 60 ratings
    Patient Ratings (60)
    5 Star
    (52)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Salvay, MD

    Specialties
    • Cataract Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700173655
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Washington University School Of Medicine
    Internship
    • Evanston Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Washington University
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Salvay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salvay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Salvay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Salvay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Salvay works at Aesthetic Eye Care Institute in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Salvay’s profile.

    60 patients have reviewed Dr. Salvay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salvay.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salvay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salvay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

