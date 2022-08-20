Dr. David Salvay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salvay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Salvay, MD
Overview
Dr. David Salvay, MD is a Cataract Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Cataract Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Salvay works at
Locations
-
1
David Wirta, M.D. & Associates520 Superior Ave Ste 235, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 650-1863
-
2
Salvay Vision1501 Superior Ave Ste 315, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 520-7970Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 12:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Greater Newport Physicians
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Salvay?
I had some transient vision loss that I suspected was related to COVID-19. Dr. Salvay came to the same conclusion and we talked at length about the cause and what to look for should it recur. He was obviously very knowledgeable. He was very easy to talk to and took the time to clearly explain the findings. He had a genuinely warm and caring demeanor. I would definitely recommend Dr. Salvay and Salvay Vision
About Dr. David Salvay, MD
- Cataract Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1700173655
Education & Certifications
- Washington University School Of Medicine
- Evanston Hospital
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Washington University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salvay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salvay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salvay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salvay works at
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Salvay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salvay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salvay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salvay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.