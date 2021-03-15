Dr. David Salvatore, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salvatore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Salvatore, DO
Dr. David Salvatore, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Aspa - Gilbert Neurology3507 S Mercy Rd Ste 101, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 926-0644
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Dr. Salvatore was EXCELLENT!!! he was my husbands doctor after he experienced a Left Hemisphere Ischemic Stroke in October 2020. My husband was in the ISU for many days and Dr. Salvatore was clear, direct and had excellent bedside manner. He provided my husband with the best care possible. Its 6 months later and my husband is still coming along well. Due to Chandler Regional Memorial Hospital quick and deliberate care
- Grandview Hosp OH Univ
- WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC
- University of California Davis Medical Center
- Neurology
