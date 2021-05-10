See All Gastroenterologists in Medford, NJ
Dr. David Salowe, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. David Salowe, MD

Gastroenterology
5 (20)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. David Salowe, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Medford, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center, Virtua Mount Holly Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.

Dr. Salowe works at Virtua Gastroenterology - Medford in Medford, NJ with other offices in Moorestown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virtua Gastroenterology - Medford
    128 Route 70 Ste 1B, Medford, NJ 08055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 206-4786
  2. 2
    Virtua Gastroenterology - Moorestown
    728 Marne Hwy Ste 100B, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 206-4786

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Abdominal Pain
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 20 ratings
Patient Ratings (20)
5 Star
(19)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Salowe?

May 10, 2021
Dr. was very informative and made me feel very comfortable. I'm always happy with the care at Virtua at Medford.
— May 10, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. David Salowe, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Salowe, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Salowe to family and friends

Dr. Salowe's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Salowe

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Salowe, MD.

About Dr. David Salowe, MD

Specialties
  • Gastroenterology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 36 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1588622740
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Temple University Hospital
Fellowship
Residency
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Residency
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Mary Medical Center
  • Virtua Mount Holly Hospital
  • Virtua Vorhees Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. David Salowe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salowe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Salowe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Salowe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Salowe has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salowe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

20 patients have reviewed Dr. Salowe. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salowe.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salowe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salowe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.