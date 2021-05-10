Overview

Dr. David Salowe, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Medford, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center, Virtua Mount Holly Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.



Dr. Salowe works at Virtua Gastroenterology - Medford in Medford, NJ with other offices in Moorestown, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

