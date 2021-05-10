Dr. David Salowe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salowe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Salowe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Salowe, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Medford, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center, Virtua Mount Holly Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.
Locations
Virtua Gastroenterology - Medford128 Route 70 Ste 1B, Medford, NJ 08055 Directions (856) 206-4786
Virtua Gastroenterology - Moorestown728 Marne Hwy Ste 100B, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Directions (856) 206-4786
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. was very informative and made me feel very comfortable. I'm always happy with the care at Virtua at Medford.
About Dr. David Salowe, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary Medical Center
- Virtua Mount Holly Hospital
- Virtua Vorhees Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salowe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Salowe using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Salowe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salowe has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salowe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Salowe. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salowe.
