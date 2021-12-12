Dr. David Salley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Salley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Salley, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They completed their residency with VCU|VCU|Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center|Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
Dr. Salley works at
Locations
VA Ear Nose & Throat Associates PC161 Wadsworth Dr, North Chesterfield, VA 23236 Directions (804) 445-8372Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I suffered for almost five years with incompetency. He took one look and immediately got it. I wish to God that I had met him sooner. He is a gift to mankind. This new bill bothers me. We need to pay drs who actually studied and know what they are doing. They should not be penalized for the plethora of those that don't know anything. Travesty. THANK YOU DR SALLEY!!!!!! :) MERRY CHRISTMAS. XO
About Dr. David Salley, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1407057813
Education & Certifications
- VCU|VCU|Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center|Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salley has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Otitis Media and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Salley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salley.
