Dr. David Salib, MD
Overview
Dr. David Salib, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Suffolk, VA. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
Dr. Salib works at
Locations
1
Suffolk2463 Pruden Blvd, Suffolk, VA 23434 Directions (757) 742-3902Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Norfolk241 Corporate Blvd, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 742-3902Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Professional, kind
About Dr. David Salib, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1053367946
Education & Certifications
- Charles Retina Institute / University Of Tennessee
- Mlk Jr/Drew University Med Center
- Med College Of Pa / Hahnemann University
- Medical College of Pennsylvania
- UCLA - Los Angeles, CA
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Salib has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salib accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salib has seen patients for Macular Hole, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salib on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Salib speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Salib. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salib.
