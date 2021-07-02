Dr. David Salek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Salek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Salek, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine.
Dr. Salek works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Spinal Diagnostics and Pain Management6685 Delmonico Dr Ste C, Colorado Springs, CO 80919 Directions (719) 599-9700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Salek?
Dr Salek was great. He prescribed pain medication that worked for my condition (severe pain in shoulders). It gives me great relief that was pretty much unbearable without. I would highly recommend this doctor for pain management. Excellent bedside manner also. Listens very well and then offers options available.
About Dr. David Salek, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1285078832
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Graduate School of Medicine
- Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salek has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salek accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salek works at
Dr. Salek has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Salek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.