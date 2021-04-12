Dr. David Sahaj, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sahaj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Sahaj, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Sahaj, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Parkridge Medical Center.
Dr. Sahaj works at
Locations
-
1
CHI Memorial Urology Specialists Holtzclaw1300 Cleveland Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37404 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sahaj?
Have been totally satisfied with Dr. Sahaj's treatment and knowledge for my bladder cancer experience. He takes the time to listen to my questions and explains everything so I understand the situation. He actually sits down and talks with me about my condition like I'm the only patient for that day. Couldn't be more pleased!
About Dr. David Sahaj, MD
- Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1275630907
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Ga Hospital and Cli
- Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Parkridge Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sahaj has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sahaj using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sahaj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sahaj works at
Dr. Sahaj has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sahaj on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Sahaj. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sahaj.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sahaj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sahaj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.