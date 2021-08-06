Overview

Dr. David Saggau, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Saggau works at QUEST DIAGNOSTICS in West Des Moines, IA with other offices in Spencer, IA, Marshalltown, IA and Ames, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.