Overview

Dr. David Sager, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Des Plaines, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Northwest Community Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.



Dr. Sager works at Rheumatic Disease Center Physicians in Des Plaines, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Limb Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.