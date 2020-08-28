Dr. David Safir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Safir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Safir, MD
Overview
Dr. David Safir, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Safir works at
Locations
-
1
David Eric Safir, MD2505 Samaritan Dr Ste 302, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 538-1493
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Safir?
Both of my boys love to visit Dr. Safir since they were borne in Good Samaritan Hospital. My oldest is 13 now. He told me Dr. Safir is fun to be around.
About Dr. David Safir, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1861540197
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital Of L A
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Safir has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Safir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Safir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Safir works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Safir. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Safir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Safir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Safir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.