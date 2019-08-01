Dr. Safar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Safar, MD
Dr. David Safar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2025 Hamburg Tpke Ste M1, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 839-5005
Dr. Safar always takes his time to exam you from head to foot. Explains what he finds and goes over the avenues we can pursue. His office doesnt have any bells and whistles, but runs like a fine tuned machine. Sandra is very knowledgeable and is always willing to help with all of my questions. They work very well together. They both get an A++ from me :0
About Dr. David Safar, MD
- Neurology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Neurology
