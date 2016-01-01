See All Podiatrists in Great Neck, NY
Dr. David Sacrestano, DPM Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. David Sacrestano, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. David Sacrestano, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Great Neck, NY. 

Dr. Sacrestano works at Comprehensive Podiatric Care in Great Neck, NY with other offices in Uniondale, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jonathan Roy, DPM
Dr. Jonathan Roy, DPM
10 (172)
View Profile
Dr. Howard Shapiro, DPM
Dr. Howard Shapiro, DPM
10 (54)
View Profile
Dr. Howard Zaiff, DPM
Dr. Howard Zaiff, DPM
10 (413)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Podiatric Care LLC
    935 Northern Blvd Ste 107, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 627-5775
  2. 2
    Joseph W. Cavuoto
    1147 Front St, Uniondale, NY 11553 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 483-8895

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Sacrestano?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. David Sacrestano, DPM
How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Sacrestano, DPM?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sacrestano to family and friends

Dr. Sacrestano's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Sacrestano

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Sacrestano, DPM.

About Dr. David Sacrestano, DPM

Specialties
  • Podiatry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1700062635
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. David Sacrestano, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sacrestano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sacrestano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sacrestano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sacrestano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sacrestano.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sacrestano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sacrestano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. David Sacrestano, DPM?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.