Dr. David Sacks, MD
Dr. David Sacks, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
David Bernard Sacks MD Inc.999 N Tustin Ave Ste 122, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Directions (714) 542-9776
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been going to Dr. Sacks for 20+ years. He is very direct and candid. He is professional, capable, and gifted. He did both of my cataract surgeries many years ago, and I would not let anyone else examine or treat my eyes. I have recommended him to my daughters, my husband and many others. He is THE best!
About Dr. David Sacks, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 55 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114087764
- UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Sacks has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sacks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sacks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sacks speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Sacks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sacks.
