Dr. David Sacknoff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Sacknoff, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Locations
West Carver Medical Associates200 W Carver St Ste 8, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 421-0020
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very easy to talk to. Explained what needs to be done.
About Dr. David Sacknoff, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sacknoff has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sacknoff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sacknoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sacknoff has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sacknoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sacknoff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sacknoff.
