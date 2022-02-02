Dr. David Sackett, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sackett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Sackett, DDS
Overview
Dr. David Sackett, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Kalamazoo, MI.
Dr. Sackett works at
Locations
Westnedge Family Dentistry3907 S Westnedge Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49008 Directions (269) 359-0449
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sackett?
Always a great experience. Very good service.
About Dr. David Sackett, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1861616401
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sackett has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sackett accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sackett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sackett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sackett.
