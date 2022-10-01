Dr. David Sackel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sackel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Sackel, MD
Overview
Dr. David Sackel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Roswell, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Locations
Thomas Eye Group11690 ALPHARETTA HWY, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (678) 892-2020
Thomas Eye Group5995 Barfield Rd, Sandy Springs, GA 30328 Directions (404) 256-1507
New York Medical Center550 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-7300
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent physician & surgeon. Had long history of poor vision going back to mid childhood from undiagnosed keratoconus. Developed cataracts few years ago & at that time had left cateract removed at well known eye center in another state & developed complications. Advised vision would improve after right cataract was removed but surgeon left eye center shortly after 1st cataract removed. I was not reassigned to a different surgeon. Eventually saw different surgeon at same eye institute who saw me every 6 months & variously said he would schedule surgery, next visit said he wouldn’t for 4 years. Couldn’t get contact lenses or glasses that improved my vision. Finally referred to Dr. Sackel who specializes in my condition. Had rt cataract removed 4 days ago w/Lasix & have best vision I can remember in my life. Now only using reading glasses for close work. See perfectly for driving, shopping, TV. So very happy with this caring & talented doctor. Office has been great too over past 2 years
About Dr. David Sackel, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1235459512
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
- Ophthalmology
