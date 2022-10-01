Overview

Dr. David Sackel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Roswell, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Sackel works at Thomas Eye Group in Roswell, GA with other offices in Sandy Springs, GA and New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pterygium, Cornea Surgery and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.