Dr. Sack has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Sack, MD
Overview
Dr. David Sack, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Lakewood, CA. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Sack works at
Locations
Mindpath Health4010 Watson Plaza Dr Ste 285, Lakewood, CA 90712 Directions (562) 497-1505
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Sack, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1467657882
Education & Certifications
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Sack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sack.
