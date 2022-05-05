Dr. David Sachs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sachs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Sachs, MD
Dr. David Sachs, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.
Champaign Dental Group6274 Linton Blvd Bldg 1, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 392-8855
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a microdiscectomy performed by Dr David Sachs of (then) Boca Neurology in roughly 2008. I am a living testimony for the procedure I had done. I remember the bedside manner and that he explained that I should imagine a tube of toothpaste filled with crunchy peanut butter and some fork has stabbed the tube. The explanation of gradient dilation of muscles using a straw within a straw to expand his workspace was all the confidence I needed. His work is nothing short of a miracle. 100 years ago and I would have been hobbled for life. Thanks Dr Sachs! -David Winfrey Calvary Chapel Ft Laud est 2005-2010
About Dr. David Sachs, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sachs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sachs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sachs has seen patients for Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, Hydrocephalus and Brain Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sachs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sachs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sachs.
