Overview

Dr. David Sachar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Nausea, Abdominal Pain and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.