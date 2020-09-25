Dr. David Sacco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sacco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Sacco, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Sacco, MD is a Pediatric Neurosurgery Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Loyola University Stritch School Medicine|Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.
Dr. Sacco works at
Locations
-
1
Pediatric Neurosurgical Specialists - McKinney4510 Medical Center Dr Ste 301, McKinney, TX 75069 Directions (972) 480-3054Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Pediatric Neurosurgical Specialists7777 Forest Ln Ste B445, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 942-8045
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor, we had vey good experience with dr. Sacco, we recommend him to all
About Dr. David Sacco, MD
- Pediatric Neurosurgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1386656767
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital Boston-Harvard Medical School|Harvard Medical School - Children's Hospital Boston
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- University Of Kentucky|University Of Kentucky Medical Center
- Loyola University Stritch School Medicine|Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sacco works at
